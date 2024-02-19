These Terms of Service (the "Agreement") set forth the terms and conditions that apply to use of the Products provided by Drimsim Limited (the “Company”).



The Product includes:

- Provision of an eSIM profile or SIM card (free of charge, subject to use within 360 days of receipt)

- Provision of Internet access in the destination country in a certain volume (according to tariffs).



The Product does not include provision of subscriber telephone numbers.



The Product is intended for sale (direct use) in a country other than the location of the buyer.



The Company is not a communications operator. Communication services within the Product are provided by communications operators in the country of use of the Product.



The company is only a technological intermediary between the end user and the telecom operator (Provider).



Each Provider complies with the registration and tax obligations for Internet access services (incl. VAT) in accordance with its national legislation in the country in which the Providers offer Services to Clients. Providers have all the licenses, certificates, permits and powers necessary to conduct their business and fulfill their obligations to Clients during the term of this Agreement. The Company does not provide any guarantees in this regard.



Any other terms indicated in the Product or in communication directed from the Company to the Customers constitute an integral part of this Agreement. The Company may offer to enter this Agreement to a corporate entity subject to approval of the Company. In such case for such Customers the following section “Corporate terms” will apply and will take precedence over any other terms hereof.



Restricted Jurisdictions

The Customers in the following countries are restricted from using the Services and/or purchasing SIM cards (eSIM):

- United Arab Emirates



Corporate terms

If the Customer enters this Agreement as a corporate entity, the following information shall be provided to the Company before commencing the Services:

constitutional documents;

bank details;

registered address;

company number;

VAT id (for EU companies);

certificate of registration;

tax residency certificate;

documents confirming the chain of authorization of a signatory;

first and last name of the signatory person;

date of birth of such person;

nationality of such person;

postal address of such person;

serial number and digital image of passport, national ID or driver’s license of such person;

other information requested by the Company.

‍

The Customer shall notify the Company in case of changes of such information and shall immediately disclose information on the actual user of SIM-card or other numbering asset in case of Company’s request.



Applications of corporate Customers to enter this Agreement are subject to the Company’s review and approval. Depending on the type of the Services, provision of additional documents, information may be required, and additional qualifications for the Customers may apply.



The Company may require the Customer to sign and send to a designated agent the hard copies of the documents containing statements of entering into this Agreement by the Customer. The Company is entitled to assign processing and issuing invoices and other required accounting documents to an authorized third party on a certain territory.



The Customer shall sign the accounting documents on a monthly basis upon the Company’s request. Failure to provide the Company with signed documents within 5 business days after request shall result in waiver of the rights to claim any complaints for the quality and accounting of the Services.



Purchase of the Services or SIM-card confirms Customer’s consent to this Agreement.



Referral program terms

The Customers may participate in referral program by referring the Products to third parties (“Referral”) by the means provided by the Company. In case if the Referral pays the required amount to its Account for the first time, the Customer which referred the Referral shall be granted with the reward solely to its balance provided that the referral link is not expired. Each engaged Referral shall result in reward only once. Engagement reward shall not be refunded. The Company is entitled to review the Referrals and disapprove an engaged Referral in its sole discretion. The Customers shall fully comply with all applicable laws during the Referrals engagement.

General terms

The Services allow the Customer to connect and utilize internet access services and other kinds of services provided by third parties (the “Providers”). Company is an independent contractor, and not an employee, agent, joint venturer or partner of the Providers nor is Company authorized to incur any obligations or make any representations on behalf of the Providers, except those provided herein.



The Company acts as an intermediary service provider between the Customer and the Providers on a certain territory. The Company does not initiate the data transmission; does not select the receiver of the transmission; and does not select or modify the information contained in the transmission. The Company has no right to make decisions on the provision and quality of services; claims regarding services are considered by the Provider who provides them to the Client.



The Company is continuously developing and changing the Product, and therefore its functions may be added, removed or modified at the Company’s discretion without consent or notification from the Customers. The Customers are not entitled to any compensation due to such changes of Product features or their price. The Product does not provide the functionality of calling emergency numbers.



The Customer’s payment for the Product confirms the Customer’s unconditional acceptance and agreement to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement. If the Customer does not agree to be bound by this Agreement, such Customer cannot use the Product and respective services of Providers. The Company may modify or amend this Agreement from time to time without any further notice which shall be effective immediately upon posting in the Product.

THE CUSTOMER’S CONTINUED USE OF THE CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT AND/OR THE SERVICES FOLLOWING THE POSTING OF ANY SUCH MODIFICATIONS OR AMENDMENTS WILL BE CONCLUSIVELY DEEMED TO BE ACCEPTED BY THE CUSTOMER.



Returns

Fees paid for the Product may be returned in case of absence of connection of SIM-card to the network during 24 hours after Customer’s request to technical support by email or in technical support chat. The given period shall be suspended in case of absence of Customer’s reaction to the message of technical support staff or failure to follow instructions of technical support staff by the Customer. The given period shall be decreased to 12 hours in case of absence of any reaction from technical support staff. In such cases the Customer shall provide a notice to the Company via [email protected]. Within 72 hours of the notice the Company shall send a return confirmation. In case of Customer’s confirmation by email the Company shall return the fees paid by the Customer and Customer’s balance and shall block the SIM-card profile.



If the Customer did not open SIM-card package or did not install eSIM to his or her device, the Customer may request refund of the fees paid for the Product. In such case the Customer shall provide a notice to the Company via [email protected]. Within 72 hours of the notice the Company shall send a return confirmation. In case of Customer’s confirmation by email the Company shall return the fees paid for SIM-card and Customer’s balance after receiving SIM-card from the Customer to the address designated by the Company (not applicable for eSIM).



Faults of SIM-card functioning may be claimed within 14 days after its receipt. During 60 days after return of faulty SIM-card its price will be refunded, including delivery fees at the lowest available tariff. Faulty SIM-card shall be returned within 14 days after claiming the fault. Inability to set up required settings in the Customer’s device or defects of Customer’s device or network are not considered as fault.



Fault-free SIM-card may be returned within 14 days after its receipt. During 60 days after return of SIM-card its price will be refunded less the delivery fees.

‍

Claims on return of the balance from Customer’s account may be filed within 14 days after payment. The Customer is entitled to refund only the payments made within the previous 14 days.

‍

All refunds are transferred to payment methods used for initial payment. Additional request is required to change the payment details for refund.



1. Activation

1.1. A user of the Product (the “Customer”) may request provision and activation of SIM card required for using the Product from the Company or from the Company’s partners and resellers.



SIM-card may be provided in physical medium or as a virtual asset.



1.2. The Customer may open an account available through the Product which contains the Customer’s balance (the “Account”) by registering a SIM card and providing necessary registration data.



1.3. For the purpose of activation of the Product, the Company may request a proof of identity by the Customer and to make a prepayment by entering a valid payment information. The Customer shall also provide its email, phone number and residential address according the information contained in the proof of identity, and notify the Company in case of changes in any of such data. Submission of documents and information shall be subject to Company’s requirements on the format and content of such documents and information. Each type of Services may be subject to provision of additional information and documents indicated in the Product, and additional qualifications for the Customers may apply.



1.4. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that the information provided to the Company and any subsequent changes thereof shall be complete, correct and true, and the Customer shall notify the Company of any change to such information.



1.5. The Services may be suspended according to applicable law in case of invalid identification data.



1.6. The Services shall not be provided to the Customers younger than 18 years old.



1.7. Customs policies vary widely from country to country, so the Customer should contact its local customs office for further information in case of SIM-card delivery. The Customer is considered the importer of SIM-card and must comply with all laws and regulations of the country in which the Customer is receiving the goods.



2. License

2.1. The Company grants the Customer a personal, revocable, non-exclusive, non-sublicensable, and non-transferable license to use the Product subject to the terms of and for the duration of this Agreement. The license is provided free of charge for the duration of use of the Product.



2.2. The Company is not responsible for holding all licenses, certificates, permits and approvals necessary for provision of the Services by the Providers, and for validity of such of approvals in full force and effect.



3. Use of SIM-card

3.1. If a SIM-card used by the Customer to access the Services is being used to access the Customer’s Account or the Services without his or her permission, the Customer is required to notify the Company immediately. The Customer is responsible for all charges to the Customer’s Account until the Customer notifies the Company of such circumstances.



3.2. The Customer agrees to pay for fees the Services charged to the Account. The Company shall not be held responsible for fraudulent charges that result from theft or fraudulent use of the Customer’s means of payment (credit/debit/charge card, etc.). The Customer agrees and acknowledges that he or she is wholly responsible for the safety and security of the device through which the Customer receives the Services and the Customer agrees that the Company is not liable for unauthorized use of the Services through the Customer’s device. The Company shall not be responsible for any damage caused to or losses incurred by the Customer in case a third party obtains an access to the Customer’s Account information or other personal information.



3.3. The Company may suspend any transaction or current balance of the Customer in the Account if the Customer’s activity is suspected with fraud or unauthorized use.



4. Technical Support

4.1. The Customer may send any questions, concerns or complaints about the Product to [email protected] or via any other contact indicated in the Product.



4.2. Improper performance of the Services or the Product may be reported to the Company, and the Company shall provide reasonable efforts to fix such malfunction as far as such malfunction is a result of errors contained in the Product or refer such report to the Provider in case of errors of service.



4.3. Company’s sole liability and Customer’s sole remedy for any failure of the Company to provide technical support is (a) for the Company to use commercially reasonable efforts to fix or resolve material malfunction, or (b) for the Customer to terminate this Agreement.



4.4. The Company is not liable for and is not required to perform technical support with respect to problems caused by third party products.



4.5. The foregoing technical support terms are exclusive and are in lieu of all other warranties and guarantees whether written, oral, implied or statutory. NO IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE SHALL APPLY. In no event shall the Company be liable for loss of profits or revenues, loss of use of products or services, interruption of business, cost of capital, or for any special, consequential or incidental damages.



5. Payments

5.1. The Company may engage third parties for payments processing. All requests related to payments shall be directed to the Company regardless of the payee. The rates and charges for the Services are indicated in the Product. The rates may be increased by the amount of applicable value-added tax based on the Customer choice of the territory of the service delivery (Product application) made within the Product. The Customer is responsible for checking the applicable rate before using the Product. If the Services are offered free of charge, the amount of Services may be limited.



5.2. The Customer may deposit funds on its Account using the payment methods and currencies available with the Product. Payment service providers may apply their own terms and fees for processing of deposit. THE CUSTOMER MAY TURN ON AUTOMATIC DEBITING OF FUNDS FROM THE CUSTOMER’S CARD IN CASE IF THE CUSTOMER’S BALANCE IS NOT ENOUGH TO CONTINUE USING THE SERVICES. THE CUSTOMER MAY TURN OFF AUTOMATIC DEBITING IN THE PRODUCT SETTINGS ANY TIME. IT IS THE CUSTOMER’S RESPONSIBILITY TO REVIEW SPENDINGS AND BILLING, AND TO CHECK IF AUTOMATIC DEBITING IS TURNED ON.



5.3. In case if the Customer will have no registered network sessions by using the Service for 360 days, the Customer’s balance will be debited on the first date of each month with 3 Euro for Account reservation per month starting from 361th day of inactivity. Any activity of the Customer (calls, messages, internet sessions) will stop the debiting. In case if such debiting results in depletion of funds on the Account, this Agreement will be terminated and the SIM card shall become invalid.



5.4. The rates for the Product and end-services of a specific Provider may be changed from time to time without providing advance notice and may be different depending on the availability of the Product to different categories of Customers. Any and all alterations in pricing policy and special promotions will be indicated in the Product.



5.5. It is the Customer’s responsibility to notify the Company of any changes to the Customer’s payment information, including the expiration date of any credit or debit card used in the Account. If for any reason the Customer’s balance becomes negative, the Customer hereby authorizes the Company to charge the negative balance to any available payment means of the Customer without any additional confirmation.



5.6. The Customer is responsible for reviewing the Customer’s billing information. Failure to notify the Company of any disputed charges within thirty (30) days of the charge being posted to the Customer’s Account will be deemed as full and complete acceptance of the charges. The Customer shall compensate the Company all amounts paid by the Company as penalties and commissions to payment service providers resulted from payment disputes initiated after expiration of 30 days. If the Customer disputes the billing amount the Customer shall provide material evidence of incorrect billing or fraudulent transactions. If the Customer disputes the amounts indicated in the billing data provided in the Account, the billing data available to the Company shall be binding and final for the billing purposes.



5.7. The Customer must provide the Company correct information on the delivery address of the SIM-card. Delivered SIM-cards are subject to activation procedure after delivery. This delivery time may vary for different counties. Delivery is deemed effected on the date that the Company places a SIM-card with a shipping agent for shipment to the delivery address provided by the Customer or provides virtual SIM-card to electronic address of the Customer. The Company will not be held responsible for items that are shipped late, damaged as a result of shipment, shipped to an address that was submitted incorrectly, or not delivered successfully due to Customer’s fault, and in such case the Company is entitled to charge a new delivery for the new SIM-card. The Company won’t refund the delivery fee in case if the delivery failed due to Customer’s fault or in case of return of the SIM-card.



6. Termination

6.1. The Customer may discontinue using the Product at any time by notifying the Company by any available means. In such case the Company will deactivate the Customer’s Account with keeping the reactivation ability. In all cases the Customer will remain responsible for payment of all charges for the Services rendered up to the date of termination.

‍

6.2. The Company may suspend provision of the Services to the Customer any time at its sole discretion and terminate this Agreement.

‍

6.3. In case of termination the Company shall refund the amounts paid within the last 14 days on the Customer’s balance to the payment means used for payment within 60 days after termination. In case of unavailability of the initial payment means the Company will make commercially reasonable efforts to request the new payment means for refund. In case if the Company's expenses related to refund will exceed the amount of refund, the Company shall be entitled to reject the refund and offer to use the amount of refund in the Customer's account or to transfer the amount of refund to the account of another Customer.

‍

6.4. The amounts on the Customer’s balance obtained as a result of any promotional offers or otherwise without making the actual payment by the Customer are not subject to refund under any circumstances. In the course of refund the amount of the balance is deducted with the amounts credited as a result of any promotional offers or otherwise without making the actual payment by the Customer.



7. Unlawful Use

7.1. The Customer will not use the Product for any unlawful, abusive or fraudulent purpose, including, but not limited to, for using the Product in a way that (a) interferes with the ability to provide the Services to the Customer or other Customers; (b) abuses any bonus or promotional program; or (c) violates the applicable law. The Customer will not in any way submit any materials to the Company or otherwise take any action that would, in the Company’s sole determination, interfere with the Services or other Customers, infringe the rights of any third party, or otherwise constitute objectionable conduct.

‍

7.2. If the Company reasonably believes that the Customer or any third party is using the Customer’s Account in a way abusing the Services or any of the Company’s bonus or promotional programs or otherwise breaching this Agreement or applicable law, the Company may immediately suspend, restrict, or cancel the Customer’s Account and the Customer’s ability to use the Services or the Product without notice with no refund.

‍

7.3. Except to the extent contrary to applicable law, the Customer is prohibited from causing or permitting the reverse engineering, disassembly or de-compilation of the SIM-card, the Services and/or the Product. The Customer is prohibited from reselling, sublicensing or using the SIM-card or the Services to provide service bureau data processing services or to otherwise provide data processing services to third parties. The Customer will not allow the SIM-card or the Services to be used by, or disclose all or any part of the SIM-card or the Services to, any person except the Customer.

‍

7.4. The Customer expressly acknowledges and agrees that any applicable export and import laws govern the Customer’s use of the SIM-card and the Services and he or she will neither export or re-export, directly or indirectly, either the SIM-card or the Services, nor any direct product thereof in violation of such laws, or use either the SIM-card or the Services for any purpose prohibited by such laws.





8. Indemnification and Limitation of Liability

8.1. The Customer agrees, at his or her sole expense, to fully defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Company, its parent, affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents and the Providers from and against any and all claims (including without limitation reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or in connection with (i) the Customer’s use of the Services, (ii) the Customer’s Account (including the use of the Customer’s Account by a third party) and (iii) this Agreement.



8.2. EXCEPT FOR DAMAGES CAUSED BY THE COMPANY’S INTENTIONAL MISCONDUCT AND/OR EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW, THE COMPANY WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES THAT EXCEED THE AMOUNT OF CHARGES TO THE CUSTOMER FOR THE CUSTOMER’S ACTUAL USE OF THE SERVICES DURING THE PRIOR ONE MONTH PERIOD. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE COMPANY BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, EXEMPLARY OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFIT OR REVENUES, OR INCREASED COSTS OF OPERATION, EVEN IF SUCH DAMAGES WERE FORESEEABLE OR THE COMPANY HAS BEEN SPECIFICALLY ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN ADDITION, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE COMPANY BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED IN ANY WAY TO THE CUSTOMER’S INABILITY TO ACCESS, OR THE CUSTOMER’S DIFFICULTY IN ACCESSING, THE SERVICES.



8.3. THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTIES OF TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, MERCHANTABILITY, TECHNICAL COMPATIBILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE WITH REGARD TO ANY SERVICE, PRODUCTS OR MATERIAL PROVIDED PURSUANT TO THIS AGREEMENT. THE COMPANY ALSO MAKES NO WARRANTY THAT THE SERVICES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, ERROR FREE OR MEET THE CUSTOMER’S REQUIREMENTS. THE COMPANY DOES NOT AUTHORIZE ANYONE, INCLUDING ITS EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, PROVIDERS OR REPRESENTATIVES, TO MAKE A WARRANTY OF ANY KIND ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY AND THE CUSTOMER SHOULD NOT RELY ON ANY SUCH WARRANTY. THE CUSTOMER EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT BECAUSE THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED OVER MOBILE AND INTERNET NETWORKS OUTSIDE OF THE COMPANY’S CONTROL, THE COMPANY HAS NO RELATED LIABILITY. THE COMPANY IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF COMMUNICATIONS TRANSMITTED THROUGH THE SERVICES.



8.4. Except for the Customer’s obligation to pay for the Services, neither the Company nor the Customer is liable to the other for any delay, failure in performance, loss or damage due to causes beyond reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, fire, strikes, explosions, power failure, earthquake, flood, water, labor disputes, terrorism, acts or omissions of carriers or suppliers, systems failure and acts of regulatory or governmental agencies.



8.5. Neither the Company nor the Provider guarantees any level of performance of the Services in a any specific coverage area.



9. Communication

9.1. Any information including any materials, messages, ideas, suggestions, or other communications (collectively - "Information") the Customer transmits to the Company in any manner shall be and remain the exclusive property of the Company. The Customer’s submission of any Information shall constitute an assignment to the Company of all worldwide rights, titles and interests in all copyrights and other intellectual property rights in the Information. The Company will be entitled to use, reproduce, disclose, publish and distribute any Information the Customer submits for any purpose whatsoever, without restriction and without compensating him or her in any way. For this reason, the Company prohibits the Customers to send the Company any Information that the Customer does not wish to assign to the Company, including any confidential information or any Information subject to third party rights.



10. Assignment

10.1. The Company may assign all or part of its rights and obligations under this Agreement to any party at any time without notice to the Customer. In case of assignment the Company will have no further obligation to the Customer in connection with such assigned obligations.



11. General

11.1. If any provision of this Agreement is held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remaining provisions of this Agreement will continue in full force and effect.



11.2. This Agreement, together with any written amendments or written modifications, will constitute the entire agreement between the Customer and the Company with respect to the Services provided hereunder and will supersede and replace all prior or contemporaneous understandings or agreements, written, electronic or oral, between the Customer and the Company. No written or oral statement, advertisement or service description not expressly contained in the Agreement will be allowed to contradict, explain, modify or supplement it.



11.3. This Agreement shall be interpreted, governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Principality of Andorra. The Customer agrees, in the event any claim or suit is brought in connection with this Agreement, to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the Principality of Andorra. In any action to enforce this Agreement, including, without limitation, any action by the Company for the recovery of fees due hereunder, the Customer shall pay the Company reasonable attorney’s fees and costs in connection with such action. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that this governing law provision applies no matter where the Customer resides, or where he or she uses or pays for the Services. This Agreement is originally written in the English language and the English language version shall control over any translations.

‍



Drimsim Limited

‍

Room 1001, 10/F, Tower B, New Mandarin Plaza 14 Science Museum Road, Tsimshatsui Rast, Hong Kong

‍

‍[email protected]



‍Publication date: June 3, 2025

Effective: June 3, 2025

Previous version of the document: Feb 19, 2024

