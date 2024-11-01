Get €7 Prices Order Hello, dear traveler! You had a rented Drimsim phone number prefixed +352. We have to take it back early as the provider withdraws it.



In return, we’ve issued a new phone number with the same prefix for you. It is already available in the app. We kept the same rental period as well.



Currently there are two phone numbers: the former and the new one. Please, unlink the services from your former phone number, as it will no longer be available on December 1, 2022. Even now the services can be linked to the new phone number.



Apology for inconvenience,

