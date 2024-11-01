Get €7 Prices Order Hello, dear traveler! We’re launching a big update of the Drimsim SIM card. The major shift is that your calls and SMS in roaming will go through the Drimsim App, which means via the internet. That’s the reason why the cost per minute is going to decrease a few times.



Sadly, the update has a side effect: we can’t keep your current Drimsim phone number. In 7 days, we won’t be able to support it.



Luckily, you can rent a new phone number, if you need it. At the same time, you can keep your current SIM card, your balance, and your account.



The Drimsim phone number is an additional service. The SIM card operates even if you don’t have or don’t need a phone number. The major service the SIM card provides is mobile data.



What to do: remember to unlink the SMS confirmation services.

If you need calls and SMS, please rent a new Drimsim phone number. Don’t forget to alert your friends.

If you need the mobile data only, no worries then. The mobile data does not depend on the phone number, so it’s not going away. Please, contact the support if you have any questions.



Your loving,

Drimsim Order ‌ Countries ‌ Delivery Rates ‌ Support ‌ Get €7 If you have any questions, please contact us via support chat on our website and in the app or via [email protected] .